$6.00 Million in Sales Expected for Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) to report sales of $6.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.28 million to $6.62 million. Alpine Income Property Trust posted sales of $4.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full-year sales of $25.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.68 million to $27.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $33.14 million, with estimates ranging from $25.79 million to $39.01 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alpine Income Property Trust.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05.

PINE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpine Income Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

NYSE PINE traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $18.20. The company had a trading volume of 402 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,010. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.81 and its 200-day moving average is $16.39. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1-year low of $10.34 and a 1-year high of $20.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. This is a boost from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 99,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 371,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 27,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 30,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

