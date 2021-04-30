$6.67 Million in Sales Expected for Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) will announce sales of $6.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.70 million. Scholar Rock reported sales of $5.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will report full-year sales of $26.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.82 million to $32.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $17.01 million, with estimates ranging from $4.82 million to $29.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Scholar Rock.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.16). Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 365.84% and a negative return on equity of 80.16%. The company had revenue of $15.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 million. The company’s revenue was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SRRK. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Scholar Rock in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 24th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Scholar Rock from $47.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Scholar Rock from $54.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Scholar Rock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Scholar Rock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

Shares of SRRK traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.35. 269,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,362. Scholar Rock has a one year low of $10.28 and a one year high of $70.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.24 and a 200-day moving average of $45.91.

In other Scholar Rock news, Director Michael Gilman sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $117,368.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,742,604.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 24.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 1,327.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 200.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 139.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 61.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, a novel inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1.

