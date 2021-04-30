6 Meridian Lowers Stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

6 Meridian lowered its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 42.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,464 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,814,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,965,000 after buying an additional 536,437 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,552,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,397,000 after purchasing an additional 84,573 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 214.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,785,000 after purchasing an additional 611,313 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 501,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 39,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 464,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $16.69 on Friday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $20.51. The firm has a market cap of $927.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.36 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.59.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $67.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $318,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,488.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gunther Birznieks sold 20,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $374,100.20. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 224,883 shares of company stock worth $4,050,886. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VNDA shares. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Vanda Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.83.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

