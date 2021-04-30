6 Meridian Makes New Investment in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

6 Meridian bought a new position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 10,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stewart Information Services stock opened at $59.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.02. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 1 year low of $25.81 and a 1 year high of $60.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.43.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.89. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 15.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on STC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 6th.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

