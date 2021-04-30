6 Meridian Sells 2,802 Shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP)

6 Meridian lowered its holdings in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,802 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Matisse Capital bought a new position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund in the 4th quarter worth $199,000. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund in the 4th quarter worth $636,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. raised its holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 37,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 17,636 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares during the period.

NYSE TTP opened at $21.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.65. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.12 and a 52-week high of $21.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.95%.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

