6 Meridian Sells 815 Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

6 Meridian lessened its stake in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,151 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Knowles were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Knowles in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knowles in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Knowles by 5.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 464,243 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after buying an additional 25,248 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knowles by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 767,246 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,140,000 after buying an additional 321,033 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knowles by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

KN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Knowles from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Knowles in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Knowles from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knowles currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In other Knowles news, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 6,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $140,673.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,546.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 36,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $768,805.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,999.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,348 shares of company stock valued at $1,643,553. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KN opened at $21.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -531.37, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.17 and a 200-day moving average of $19.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Knowles Co. has a 1-year low of $12.64 and a 1-year high of $22.11.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.10 million. Knowles had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Knowles Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

