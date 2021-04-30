$653.12 Million in Sales Expected for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) will post sales of $653.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lazard’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $646.70 million to $659.53 million. Lazard posted sales of $562.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Lazard will report full-year sales of $2.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $2.95 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lazard.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.69. Lazard had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $898.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Lazard’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LAZ shares. Argus boosted their price objective on Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Lazard from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lazard has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lazard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,552,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,050,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,081 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 4th quarter worth about $30,888,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 4th quarter worth about $618,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 4th quarter worth about $22,742,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LAZ opened at $46.46 on Friday. Lazard has a 12 month low of $23.18 and a 12 month high of $46.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.72 and a 200-day moving average of $41.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Lazard’s payout ratio is currently 57.32%.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

