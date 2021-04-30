$728.20 Million in Sales Expected for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) will post sales of $728.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for First Solar’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $629.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $830.00 million. First Solar reported sales of $642.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that First Solar will report full year sales of $2.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Solar.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.96. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS.

FSLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded First Solar from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group cut First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Solar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR traded down $10.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.72. The company had a trading volume of 552,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,576,860. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.50. First Solar has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $112.50.

In related news, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $134,044.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,809.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 3,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $233,437.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,421.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,543 shares of company stock valued at $3,069,548. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in First Solar by 2,272.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Solar by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in First Solar by 297.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 397 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

