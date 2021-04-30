$736.00 Million in Sales Expected for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) will report $736.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for TopBuild’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $771.50 million and the lowest is $721.20 million. TopBuild posted sales of $653.23 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full year sales of $3.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.28 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TopBuild.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.25. TopBuild had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $721.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

BLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on TopBuild from $236.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.14.

Shares of TopBuild stock traded down $2.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $222.38. 265,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,598. TopBuild has a fifty-two week low of $80.77 and a fifty-two week high of $235.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $214.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 1.61.

In related news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.53, for a total value of $36,275.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,651 shares in the company, valued at $735,786.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 9,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,909,400.00. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in TopBuild by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 863.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

