745 Shares in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Acquired by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,465,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,291,395,000 after purchasing an additional 973,130 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,719,979,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,126,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,668,460,000 after purchasing an additional 866,271 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,996,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,635,060,000 after purchasing an additional 295,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,916,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,295,632,000 after purchasing an additional 255,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

LIN stock opened at $289.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $151.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $172.76 and a 12 month high of $292.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $280.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.09.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. On average, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 57.77%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.81.

In related news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

