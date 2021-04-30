$87.66 Million in Sales Expected for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) to report $87.66 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lantheus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $86.91 million and the highest is $88.40 million. Lantheus reported sales of $90.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lantheus will report full-year sales of $389.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $389.70 million to $390.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $471.68 million, with estimates ranging from $471.10 million to $472.26 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lantheus.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Lantheus had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $94.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.40 million.

LNTH has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Lantheus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Lantheus from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Lantheus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

LNTH traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $23.70. 442,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,819. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 296.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Lantheus has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85.

In other Lantheus news, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 1,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $31,960.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 27,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $495,886.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 711,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,996,007.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,188 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,148. 2.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 970.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 139,376 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 126,356 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus in the third quarter worth approximately $164,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Lantheus by 1.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lantheus by 513.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 952,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,074,000 after acquiring an additional 797,633 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus in the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

