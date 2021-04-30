888’s (888) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

888 (LON:888)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 420 ($5.49) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.69% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of 888 to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) price objective on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.96) price objective on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 888 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 354.38 ($4.63).

Get 888 alerts:

888 stock opened at GBX 431.60 ($5.64) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 386.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 311.91. 888 has a 1-year low of GBX 129.80 ($1.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 456 ($5.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of £1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.18.

About 888

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, bingo, and social games.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for 888 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 888 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.