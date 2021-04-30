8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CFO Sells $31,171.48 in Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $31,171.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 167,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,687,059.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Samuel C. Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 18th, Samuel C. Wilson sold 871 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $28,368.47.

EGHT opened at $33.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.54. 8×8, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $39.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.27 and a beta of 0.98.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%. The firm had revenue of $136.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGHT. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 48,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in 8X8 by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in 8X8 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in 8X8 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 8X8 by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EGHT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of 8X8 from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $25.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

