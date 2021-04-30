A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Given New $40.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 41.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AOS. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.11.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $68.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. A. O. Smith has a 52-week low of $38.51 and a 52-week high of $70.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.60 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other A. O. Smith news, SVP Wallace E. Goodwin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 7,336 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $447,642.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,059 shares in the company, valued at $979,920.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,706 shares of company stock worth $3,198,179 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOS. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 4,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

