A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $68.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.37 and a 200-day moving average of $59.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. A. O. Smith has a twelve month low of $38.51 and a twelve month high of $70.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.85%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.11.

In related news, VP Daniel L. Kempken sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gene C. Wulf sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,861,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,706 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,179. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

