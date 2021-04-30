A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $9.21, but opened at $8.82. A10 Networks shares last traded at $8.93, with a volume of 4,408 shares traded.

Specifically, CFO Brian Becker sold 8,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total transaction of $74,462.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,448 shares in the company, valued at $372,526.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 3,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total value of $32,645.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 269,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,989.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,926 shares of company stock valued at $186,783 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $680.69 million, a P/E ratio of 68.08 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.62 and its 200-day moving average is $9.01.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. A10 Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 13.20%. On average, equities analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in A10 Networks by 48.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,291 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 9,914 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,906,000. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 27.0% in the first quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 103,546 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in A10 Networks by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 359,430 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,544,000 after buying an additional 70,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in A10 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

About A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN)

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

