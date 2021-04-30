Abacus Planning Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 350,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 7.0% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Abacus Planning Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares worth $21,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,021,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,066 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4,148.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 859,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,716,000 after buying an additional 839,406 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 545.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 883,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,161,000 after buying an additional 746,729 shares during the period. SVA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,928,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,989,000 after buying an additional 720,713 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 290.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 858,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,624,000 after buying an additional 638,238 shares during the period.

Shares of VXUS stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.54. The stock had a trading volume of 97,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,518,891. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $43.34 and a 12-month high of $65.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

