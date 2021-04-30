Abacus Planning Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up 0.6% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,519,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,242 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,805,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,213 shares during the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,422,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,623,000 after acquiring an additional 656,662 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,136,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,373,000 after acquiring an additional 584,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 174.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,131,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,034,000 after acquiring an additional 718,916 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJS stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,332. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $47.97 and a 1-year high of $108.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.56.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

