Abacus Planning Group Inc. Reduces Position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 55.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 180,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 220,000 shares during the quarter. Pacific Biosciences of California comprises approximately 1.9% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $5,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 184.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Goodwin Daniel L purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter worth about $233,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PACB. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

Shares of PACB stock traded down $3.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.80. The stock had a trading volume of 244,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,479,333. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.13 and a 12-month high of $53.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.35 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.60.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $27.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.54 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 101.30% and a negative net margin of 57.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Lucy Shapiro sold 101,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $5,123,966.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 339,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $10,972,058.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 884,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,583,987.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 894,783 shares of company stock worth $35,809,462 over the last ninety days. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

