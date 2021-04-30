AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.80.

ABCL has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCL opened at $28.78 on Tuesday. AbCellera Biologics has a 52 week low of $23.20 and a 52 week high of $71.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.23.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.17). Research analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCL. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,102,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at $706,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter worth $165,189,000.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

