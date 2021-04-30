AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.80.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at $165,189,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter worth about $402,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,060,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter worth about $706,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $601,000.

ABCL stock opened at $28.78 on Tuesday. AbCellera Biologics has a 52 week low of $23.20 and a 52 week high of $71.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.23.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.17). As a group, analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

