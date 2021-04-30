Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Sold by Marathon Asset Management LLP

Marathon Asset Management LLP cut its stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,859 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,862 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.22% of Abiomed worth $31,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABMD. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Abiomed in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Abiomed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Abiomed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 93.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $322.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 70.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.98. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.28 and a 1-year high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.13 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

ABMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $348.33.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

