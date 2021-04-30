Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) to report $0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Absolute Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.04. Absolute Software posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Absolute Software will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.22. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Absolute Software.

Get Absolute Software alerts:

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $29.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.70 million. Absolute Software had a net margin of 9.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Desjardins initiated coverage on Absolute Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on Absolute Software from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Absolute Software stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.96. 65,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,548. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.49 million, a PE ratio of 68.00 and a beta of 0.90. Absolute Software has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $21.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0639 per share. This is an increase from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Absolute Software in the 1st quarter worth about $3,332,000. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Absolute Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $519,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Absolute Software during the fourth quarter worth $824,000. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Absolute Software in the 4th quarter valued at $715,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Absolute Software during the 4th quarter valued at $1,318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Absolute Software Company Profile

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Absolute Software (ABST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.