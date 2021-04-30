Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Accolade Inc. provides personalized, technology-enabled solutions which help people better understand, navigate and utilize the healthcare system. Accolade Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

Get Accolade alerts:

ACCD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Accolade in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a buy rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Accolade from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Accolade in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a hold rating on shares of Accolade in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.31.

Shares of NASDAQ ACCD opened at $49.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.01. Accolade has a 1-year low of $28.68 and a 1-year high of $65.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Accolade in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Accolade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Accolade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Accolade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Accolade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. 34.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accolade (ACCD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.