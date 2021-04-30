ACV Auctions Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ACVA) Quiet Period To Expire on May 3rd

ACV Auctions’ (NASDAQ:ACVA) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, May 3rd. ACV Auctions had issued 16,550,000 shares in its public offering on March 24th. The total size of the offering was $413,750,000 based on an initial share price of $25.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACVA. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens began coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ACV Auctions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

NASDAQ ACVA opened at $34.75 on Friday. ACV Auctions has a 1-year low of $26.49 and a 1-year high of $37.77.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

