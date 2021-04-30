Adam Karon Sells 10,000 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) COO Adam Karon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $1,100,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,734.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Adam Karon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

On Monday, April 12th, Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $515,850.00.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $492,000.00.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $110.00 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.64 and a 52-week high of $124.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.87.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AKAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Craig Hallum cut Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Akamai Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.73.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,772,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2,344.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,566,103 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $164,425,000 after buying an additional 1,502,023 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,106,943 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $326,198,000 after buying an additional 1,367,090 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $2,476,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,136,451 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $434,286,000 after buying an additional 371,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.