ADC Therapeutics (ADCT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.00) per share for the quarter.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). On average, analysts expect ADC Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ADC Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ADCT stock opened at $25.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.76. ADC Therapeutics has a one year low of $21.16 and a one year high of $56.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 15.55 and a quick ratio of 15.55.

ADCT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ADC Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ADC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on ADC Therapeutics from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ADC Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for ADC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.