Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 876 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,359,174,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,887,420,000 after purchasing an additional 753,183 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,058,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,358,218,000 after purchasing an additional 509,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,907,912 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $954,186,000 after purchasing an additional 370,884 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADBE. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.68.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.94, for a total value of $1,254,547.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,732 shares in the company, valued at $8,765,452.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,517 shares of company stock valued at $8,348,220. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $516.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.61, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $340.00 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $483.28 and a 200 day moving average of $479.57.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

