Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stake Reduced by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 750 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 1,617.3% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 21.8% in the first quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 638 shares of the software company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 18.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the software company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 13.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,855 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 49.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,067 shares of the software company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wedbush raised their target price on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.68.

In other Adobe news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.94, for a total value of $1,254,547.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,765,452.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,517 shares of company stock worth $8,348,220. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock traded down $4.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $511.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,670,209. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $483.28 and its 200 day moving average is $479.57. The company has a market cap of $244.63 billion, a PE ratio of 47.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $340.00 and a 52-week high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

