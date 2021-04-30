Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 7.49%.

ATGE traded down $2.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,251,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,624. Adtalem Global Education has a twelve month low of $23.22 and a twelve month high of $43.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.37, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, insider Holland Katherine Alice Boden purchased 611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.94 per share, with a total value of $25,014.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 27,511 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,300.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donna Jennings sold 25,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $1,022,284.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,024.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 3,161 shares of company stock worth $129,564. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research upped their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

