AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,840 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of AdvanSix worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASIX. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

ASIX opened at $30.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $858.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.39 and a beta of 1.84. AdvanSix Inc. has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $31.63.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $340.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.00 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 1.50%. On average, analysts predict that AdvanSix Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AdvanSix news, SVP Willem L. Blindenbach sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $102,312.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,685 shares in the company, valued at $742,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,075 shares of company stock worth $113,226. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised AdvanSix from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

AdvanSix Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.