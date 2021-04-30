Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) Price Target Raised to C$4.00

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its target price lifted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AAV. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$3.50 price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.15.

Shares of AAV stock traded down C$0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$3.22. The company had a trading volume of 894,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$605.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of C$1.51 and a 12-month high of C$3.58.

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$69.93 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Advantage Oil & Gas will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.96, for a total transaction of C$148,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,350,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,996,458.80.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

