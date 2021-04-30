Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Downgraded by Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $5.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $20.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ADVM. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Adverum Biotechnologies from $21.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist cut Adverum Biotechnologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adverum Biotechnologies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.30.

NASDAQ ADVM traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $3.99. 483,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,332,827. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average of $11.89. Adverum Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $3.78 and a twelve month high of $26.98. The company has a market capitalization of $390.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.07). Research analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Laurent Fischer purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,292 shares in the company, valued at $259,764.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Leone D. Patterson sold 12,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $176,715.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADVM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

