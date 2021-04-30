Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $6.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ADVM. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.30.

ADVM stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $3.99. 483,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,332,827. The company has a market cap of $390.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.89. Adverum Biotechnologies has a one year low of $3.78 and a one year high of $26.98.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Laurent Fischer bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,292 shares in the company, valued at $259,764.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Leone D. Patterson sold 12,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $176,715.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADVM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

