AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:DWEQ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:DWEQ) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 82.9% from the March 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of DWEQ opened at $28.58 on Friday. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $18.24 and a one year high of $30.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.37 and a 200 day moving average of $27.64.

