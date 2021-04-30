AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NYSEARCA:DWUS) Trading Down 0.5%

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NYSEARCA:DWUS)’s stock price dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $36.91 and last traded at $36.91. Approximately 1,419 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 5,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.09.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.43.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.