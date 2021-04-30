Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $32.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.96% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Aegion have outperformed its industry in the year-to-date period. The company has been benefitting from its North America business. This along with increased focus on strategic initiatives and technological enhancement efforts bode well. Notably, earning estimates for 2021 have remained unchanged over the past 30 days. Aegion completed a substantial portion of restructuring plan in early 2020. Moving into 2021, the company has been transitioning into a new phase of growth for the organization focused on profitable expansion in core markets. However, COVID-related uncertainties continue to impact the business. Although the company had adopted various cost reduction strategies for combating this unforeseen situation, it anticipates reduced revenues, operating profit and operating cash flows for the first half of 2021.”

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AEGN. Stifel Nicolaus cut Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Aegion from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

NASDAQ:AEGN opened at $30.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.96. Aegion has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $30.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.77. The stock has a market cap of $928.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 1.27.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Aegion had a positive return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $205.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aegion will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Aegion news, CEO Charles R. Gordon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $1,390,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,451 shares in the company, valued at $7,604,672.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Aegion by 53.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 181,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 62,779 shares during the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in shares of Aegion during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,813,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Aegion by 4.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Aegion during the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aegion during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 94.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aegion Company Profile

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Corrosion Protection. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion and other threats; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

