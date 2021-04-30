AGAr 24-Hour Volume Reaches $45,052.00 (AGAR)

AGAr (CURRENCY:AGAR) traded up 28% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 30th. One AGAr coin can currently be bought for approximately $572.10 or 0.01044524 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AGAr has a market cap of $9.15 million and $45,052.00 worth of AGAr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AGAr has traded up 35.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00066031 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $156.32 or 0.00285404 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $619.19 or 0.01130501 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00027852 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $387.00 or 0.00706569 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,983.24 or 1.00387067 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

AGAr Profile

AGAr’s total supply is 15,988 coins. AGAr’s official Twitter account is @agatkn.

AGAr Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AGAr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AGAr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AGAr using one of the exchanges listed above.

