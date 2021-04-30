AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Announces Earnings Results

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.89, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS.

Shares of AGCO stock traded down $2.06 on Friday, hitting $145.88. 39,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,885. AGCO has a 12-month low of $42.84 and a 12-month high of $158.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 54.05, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.41%.

In related news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.20, for a total transaction of $64,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,791 shares in the company, valued at $748,197.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $558,980 over the last ninety days. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AGCO. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on AGCO from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AGCO from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AGCO from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.67.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

