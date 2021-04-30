ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $62.12

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $62.12 and last traded at $61.85, with a volume of 1151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.98.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ageas SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.45 and its 200 day moving average is $53.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.89.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ageas SA/NV will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY)

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. It operates through Belgium, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Reinsurance segments. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.

