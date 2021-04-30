Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $28.18 EPS

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $26.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $28.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.63% and a negative net margin of 170.65%.

Shares of AGIO stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $55.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 638,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,919. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $32.47 and a 12-month high of $58.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.36.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AGIO has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Agios Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.83.

In related news, insider Carman Alenson sold 991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $53,514.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Darrin Miles sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $105,578.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,302 shares of company stock worth $1,154,100 in the last quarter. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.