AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) Short Interest Update

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of AGM Group stock opened at $12.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.67. AGM Group has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $26.44.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AGM Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of AGM Group worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About AGM Group

AGM Group Holdings Inc operates as a software company in the People's Republic of China. The company offers multi-assets trading and management systems to small and mid-size broker and institutional clients; and FXSC, an online trading education and social trading network platform for forex traders, as well as provides demo trading services.

