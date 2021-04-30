Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 7.22%.

NYSE AEM traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,556,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,915. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.20. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of $54.66 and a 1-year high of $89.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.32%.

AEM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.33.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

