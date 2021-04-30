Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Short Interest Up 68.0% in April

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 307,800 shares, an increase of 68.0% from the March 31st total of 183,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 93.3 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Airbus stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,127,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,004 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbus were worth $123,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EADSF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of EADSF stock traded up $1.80 on Friday, reaching $122.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,053. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.77. Airbus has a 1 year low of $52.20 and a 1 year high of $125.40.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

