Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) PT Set at €26.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) has been given a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 52.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AIXA. Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on Aixtron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €19.50 ($22.94) price objective on Aixtron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Aixtron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on Aixtron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Aixtron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €20.08 ($23.63).

Get Aixtron alerts:

ETR AIXA opened at €17.01 ($20.01) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 4.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €18.80 and its 200-day moving average price is €15.08. Aixtron has a fifty-two week low of €8.25 ($9.71) and a fifty-two week high of €20.35 ($23.94).

About Aixtron

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Aixtron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aixtron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.