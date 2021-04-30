Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Aixtron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aixtron in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AIXXF traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.88. 418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.10. Aixtron has a 52 week low of $8.68 and a 52 week high of $24.00.

About Aixtron

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

