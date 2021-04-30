Ajax I (NYSE:AJAX) Short Interest Update

Ajax I (NYSE:AJAX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, an increase of 124.4% from the March 31st total of 677,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:AJAX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,459,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,922. Ajax I has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $13.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bleichroeder LP purchased a new position in Ajax I in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Ajax I during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ajax I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,445,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ajax I during the 4th quarter worth $2,106,000. Finally, Caxton Corp purchased a new position in Ajax I during the fourth quarter worth about $3,103,000.

Ajax I Company Profile

Ajax I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

