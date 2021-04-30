Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.22). Akoustis Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.78). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to $0.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Akoustis Technologies.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,077.27% and a negative return on equity of 72.62%. The business had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AKTS shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Akoustis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Akoustis Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Akoustis Technologies stock opened at $12.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.87. The stock has a market cap of $516.77 million, a PE ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.63. Akoustis Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $19.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 9.40 and a quick ratio of 9.34.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,136,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,452,302. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $2,716,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 428,242 shares of company stock worth $5,819,948 in the last ninety days. 13.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 228.1% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Akoustis Technologies by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

