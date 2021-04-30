Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.08.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALK shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

In other news, CEO Bradley D. Tilden sold 33,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $2,335,979.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 191,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,242,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $356,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,221 shares of company stock worth $5,784,887. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALK opened at $68.57 on Friday. Alaska Air Group has a 52 week low of $23.39 and a 52 week high of $74.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.58.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

