Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.400-2.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $850 million-$890 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $875.43 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albany International from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Albany International in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Albany International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.17.

Shares of NYSE:AIN traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.24. The stock had a trading volume of 162,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,759. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.10. Albany International has a 1-year low of $45.93 and a 1-year high of $92.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.80.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. Albany International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 17.39%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Albany International will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Albany International’s payout ratio is currently 19.46%.

In other news, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $48,162.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,404 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,939.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Pawlick sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $158,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,477.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $289,382 in the last 90 days. 5.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

